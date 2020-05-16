Drug peddler arrested after encounter

KARAK: A drug peddler was arrested in injured condition after a police encounter in the hilly area of Sarki Lawagher and was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. The police claimed to have recovered a huge cache of drugs from his possession. According to a press release issued here on Friday, that acting on tip-off DSP Takht-i-Nusrati Zahir Rahman along with a police party headed by SHO Asif Sharif raided the hideout of the drug smuggler identified as Muddasir, resident of Sarki Lawagher. The accused, the police said, started firing on police party. The cops also returned the fire in which the accused sustained injuries and was subsequently arrested in injured condition. The police shifted him to District Headquarters Hospital. The police claimed to have recovered 10 kilogram hashish and one pistol along with four cartridges from his possession. The police registered the first information report against the accused.