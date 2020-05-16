48 more shopkeepers arrested

PESHAWAR: District administration has arrested 48 more shopkeepers for violation of the social distancing rules and price hike.

These shopkeepers were arrested from different areas in the capital city in violation of the government rules regarding business activities.

The shopkeepers were arrested from Kohat Road, Hayatabad, Saddar, Charsadda Road and other areas. Earlier, the administration had claimed to have arrested 96 shopkeepers for violating the social distancing rule. The administration official had sealed shops in Spin Zar IT Tower, Gul Haji Plaza on the University Road.

The administration had claimed that these persons continued business after 4pm while some of them were also found selling products on higher prices. The administration directed the shopkeepers to open shops for the duration, which had been permitted by the government and make sure the customers observe social distancing rules.