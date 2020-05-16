FIA official recovers from Covid-19

PESHAWAR: An additional director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) recovered from Covid-19.

The official Mian Saeed Ahmad had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back. “After experiencing severe symptomatic Covid-19, I have recovered and tested negative by the grace of Allah, prayers of my family, friends and well-wishers. I am indebted to all those who called me or sent messages to inquire about my health and remembered me in their prayers,” Mian Saeed said.

A former Senior Superintendent of Police, Peshawar, Mian Saeed is likely to join the Frontier Constabulary.