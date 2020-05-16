close
Sat May 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2020

Factory sealed

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2020

KARAK: The district administration sealed a block factory operating in congested area in the suburbs of Karak city. Assistant Commissioner Karak Abdus Samad Nizamani took the action on repeated public complaints. He raided the block factory operating in a populated area of Algaddi Karak. He had already issued several notices to the owner of the factory to stop operation but he did not heed the warnings and continued with his work. —Correspondent

