Section-144 imposed on wheat transportation

MARDAN: District administration has imposed Section-144 for the next two months, banning the export of wheat from Mardan district to ensure the achievement of wheat procurement targets set for current harvest. A press release says hoarding or transportation of locally produced wheat within and outside Mardan by any dealer, supplier, food grain license holder or agent except the food department has been banned. Meanwhile, the district administration has arrested several shopkeepers, sealed several shops and also imposed fine over violation of the lockdown and exploitation of customers in different areas of the district. The actions were taken in Baghdada, Par Hoti, Charsadda Road, Bank Road, Shahedano Bazaar, Dwa Saro Chowk and other areas. The district administration also imposed Rs73,500 fines on the traders. District administration officials also paid surprise visits to the filling stations, sealed four of them and fined some others. They were warned not to overcharge the customers.