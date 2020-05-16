Aghosh home declared quarantine centre for doctors

PESHAWAR: The government has declared Aghosh home, the well equipped orphan home run by the Al-Khidmat Foundation, as quarantine centre for doctors and other medical staff affected by coronavirus.

So far three affected persons have been shifted to the centre. The foundation offered the facility to the government for establishment of quarantine centre for doctors and medical staff on the suggestion of the Pakistan Islamic Doctors Association.

After the offer, Medical Director of Lady Reading Hospital Dr Zafar, Associate Director Dr Tariq Barki, and Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Khizar Hayat visited the Aghosh Home.

Head of Al-Khidmat Task Force Shakir Siddiqui, known cardiologist Dr Abdul Malik, Director Al-Khidmat Hospital Dr Iqtidar Ahmad, and programme manager Al-Khidmat Foundation received the official delegation and briefed them about the facility. After examining the facility, the official delegation decided to set up the quarantine centre for the doctors at the Aghosh home.

Following the increasing number of corona positive cases among doctors, nurses and other medical staff, the government shortlisted four buildings including Shahi Mehman Khan, federal lodges, a four-star hotel and Aghosh Home for the facility. The official delegation visited all the facilities and declared Aghosh Home as the best facility. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had already directed the district administration to set up the quarantine centre for doctors at Aghosh Home. The Al-Khidmat Foundation has already put all its facilities at the disposal of the government for utilisation during the Covid-19 pandemic. Al-Khidmat Foundation Provincial President Khalid Waqas said that every best facility would be provided to the quarantined doctors at the centre. He added that the volunteers of the foundation would arrange Sehri and Iftari for them, while doctors affiliated with the foundation would be available round the clock to provide medication to the affected persons.

Khalid Waqas said that all the hospitals, Aghosh homes, ambulances and other facilities of the foundation have already been put at the disposal of the provincial government. He said the foundation currently has over a dozen well equipped hospitals, seven Aghosh homes and a hundred ambulances. The 8,000 trained volunteers of the foundation have also been setting great example of serving the affected people in this hour of trial, he added. Khalid Waqas said the foundation has also been providing relief goods to the people and had distributed cooked food among the people.

So far food packages have been provided to over a 100,000 deserving people in the province, Khalid Waqas added. He praised the volunteers of the foundation for risking their lives during the relief operation. He said the foundation would continue to serve the people of the province irrespective of their cast, creed, religion and gender. He said the foundation was playing its role in creating awareness about Covid-19 besides disinfecting public places, mosques and churches and providing medical facilities to the affected people. The volunteers of the foundation are serving all the people living in the province including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, transgendered people, he added.