First phase of KP-GB road completed

MANSEHRA: Authorities have completed the first phase of a strategically important artery, which would link Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan.

“This is a great day as first phase of this road project being executed by Wapda with Rs2.7 billion funds as a subsidiary of Dasu hydropower project is completed,” Arif Khan Yusufzai, the deputy commissioner Upper Kohistan, told the inaugural ceremony in Dasu on Friday.

“Once this energy project is completed, it would bring revolutionary changes in the lives of locals,” he said.

He said that since the government settled all outstanding issues including land prices of the 4,300 megawatt Dasu hydropower project with local community, they were extending their support to the district administration and Wapda in completion of the dam’s supplementary projects.

Anwarul Haq, the general manager Dasu hydropower project, said on the occasion that second and third phases of the main artery would be completed in July and November this year, respectively. “I am optimistic if local community evacuated their property coming in way of this road as they did in first phase, this mega road project would be completed as per schedule,” said Haq.

He said that Dasu hydropower project management would build the artery - which would also be an alternative to Karakoram Highway - up to Tangir and rest of section up to Raikot in Gilgit-Baltistan would be constructed by Diamer-Bhasha dam’s administration.

“This strategically important artery on completion would provide a better travelling service to people of KP and GB and KP and would also pave the way for timely completion of Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha dam,” said Haq.