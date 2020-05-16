Adviser says tourist sites to reopen after notifying SOPs

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister for information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said a committee has been formed to decide standard operating procedure (SOPs) for reopening tourist sites in the upcoming season.

According to an official handout, he said this while briefing media on Friday. The adviser said the committee would comprise of Relief, Health, Tourism and Planning departments officials. He stated that four integrated tourism zones of international standards were being constructed in the province which, he hoped, would boost the tourism industry in the province.

Ajmal Wazir said restaurants, petrol pumps, tuck shops and play areas would be set up in the tourist zones and special steps would be taken for maintaining cleanliness. He said new integrated tourist zones were being set up in Swat, Chitral and Hazara divisions to create recreational opportunities for tourists. The adviser said the construction of roads to new tourist destinations was in full swing which would increase the number of tourists this year. He said the Regional Transport Authority had issued new fares for various routes after the prices of petroleum products were reduced. Ajmal Wazir said relaxing the lockdown did not mean that the threat of coronavirus had been averted.

He urged the general public and the business community not to take unfair advantage of the relaxation. The adviser said sacrifices of doctors and medical staff would always be remembered, adding the nation lauded the medical staff, police, army, and all front liners’ efforts. Ajmal Wazir said that 171 new cases were reported in the province in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus patients to 5,423. He said in the last 24 hours, nine deaths were recorded in the province, bringing the total number of deaths to 284. The adviser added that 113 patients had recovered in a day where the total number of people defeating coronavirus in the province had reached 1,505.