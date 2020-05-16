Coordination urged to better serve the poor

PESHAWAR: Relief packages worth billions of rupees and cash payments were made to the poor people, but the government has been unable to streamline this process so that the deserving people could benefit from it.

According to a report, Rs7 billion are distributed annually from the Zakat funds. Besides, a number of national and international non-profit organisations and individuals make generous donations, but the impact is minimal as the number of deserving people is rising constantly.

The people from various districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have complained that deserving families were ignored while the members of well-off families received the money. These allegations created doubts about the transparency of the entire process. It was also alleged that the sons and daughters of government officials from far-flung areas of the province had also received the relief packages meant for the less fortunate. The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated economies of both the developed and developing countries.

Majority of the countries responded to the Covid-19 outbreak by going into lockdowns in a bid to limit the transmission of this highly contagious disease. This resulted in closure of offices and businesses. The private companies and organisations had to lay off workers.

The non-essential employees were furloughed. Countries across the world announced relief packages for its citizens. In Pakistan, the government launched the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to provide

relief to the people from the downtrodden segments of the society. It aims to give cash to 12 million people across the country.

In the first phase, Rs12,000 were given to six million women registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Though some international organisations termed BISP one of the best programmes for women empowerment in the world, it was also alleged that thousands of government officials were among the recipients of the cash assistance.

And they were not being made to return the money. In the second phase of Ehsaas Programme, daily wagers would be given one-time cash assistance. The Sindh government announced the second largest relief package in the country and claimed to have distributed food items among two million families.

The Punjab government has also started making payments to three million families.

The non-profit organisations have also been at the forefront to mitigate the sufferings of the have-nots.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society, the Saylani Welfare Trust and the Al-Khidmat Foundation have been some of the major contributors. Some media houses are also collecting funds for relief activities. Since all these activities have been taking place independently, it was learnt that some people were served by more than one organisation whereas the deserving ones were left out.

A philanthropist wishing not to be named said, “If the data of these organisations is collected and made available on the Internet, this will help ensure no deserving person is missed out and encourage the well-off people to donate generously.”

He said billions of rupees that are distributed annually on the charity work could be spent on establishing industries and executing other projects to create jobs for the needy people instead of making them beggars. “This will definitely take some time but establishing industries would not only provide permanent jobs to people but will also reduce burden on the government,” he argued.

The government has relaxed nationwide lockdown from May 9. However, the general public and the business community seem to have totally disregarded the advice and standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the authorities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This has prompted the federal government to warn that it would impose a stricter lockdown if the people did not cooperate by following the SOPs. “It seems the situation is going to take a turn for the worse.

The government will have to re-enforce the lockdown if things started to spin out of control. Thus the people will become jobless again.

If we can come up with a strategy to collect the online data, a more organised and robust relief effort could be made,” the philanthropist added.