Two more die of virus in twin cities

Rawalpindi: At least, two more patients died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths due to the disease from the region to 70 on Friday while 82 more patients have been tested positive in the region taking tally to 2220. The situation is getting more and more alarming in this region of the country and the number of deaths is continuously on the rise along with number of active cases that has already crossed the figure of 1750.

To date, a total of 70 patients died of COVID-19 in the twin cities while in Balochistan province, the virus has so far claimed only 30 lives. A total of 2310 patients have so far been tested positive in Balochistan of which 342 have recovered while 1938 are active cases. A total of 393 patients have so far recovered from the illness in the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that one of the two patients died in the region in last 24 hours was from Rawalpindi district while the other from Islamabad Capital Territory. The patient died in the district was a male having over 70 years of age and he was a resident of Rawal Town from where as many as 28 deaths have already been reported. Another death due to COVID-19 has taken the total number of deaths from the district to 63 while another 38 patients have been tested positive for the disease after which the number of confirmed patients of the illness from the district has reached 1356, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.