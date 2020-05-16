QAED DG assumes charge

LAHORE :Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Managing Director Rai Manzoor Nasir on Friday assumed the additional charge of post of director general of Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED).

Addressing the introductory meeting on the occasion, he said that through administrative reforms and effective practical measures, the Quaid-e-Azam academy will be institutionalised in accordance with modern requirements. Rai Manzoor Nasir said that the Quaid-e-Azam academy would have to bring about practical reforms to overcome the shortcomings in administrative affairs.

He said, “We will take the set-up of QAED to very corner of the province and one teacher will be given such a tremendous training that the brand new shipment of the best trained teachers will be exposed to the bright future of future generations.” Under the supervision of these teachers, young people will become the best human beings, he added.

Rai Manzoor Nasir said that teacher training would have to be compatible with the modern requirements because without effective training, good teachers could not be brought forward. He expressed his determination that the reforms agenda will be introduced through a comprehensive plan in the academy, which will bring the QAED across the province as an ideal training institution and truly a symbol of leadership. He assured the staff of the institution that their all legitimate problems would be solved.