Millers announce Rs20 hike in 20kg flour bag

LAHORE:The provincial government has intensified the drive against, what it calls, hoarding of wheat while the progressive flour mills have increased price of 20kg flour bag by Rs 20 over short supply of grain in the market.

Central leaders of progressive flour mills after meeting here on Friday announced increase in price of 20 kg flour bag from Rs 805 to Rs 825 in the retail market from today (Saturday).

Khaleeque Arshad and Majid Abdullah said that decision in this regard was taken due to less availability of wheat and rising trend in its rates. There has been a jump of Rs 75 per in price of 40kg wheat in the market against the government notified support price, they added.

They warned that another jump was expected after Eid if grain supplies are not eased substantially. About two weeks back, the government had taken steps for ensuring smooth supplies of wheat to flour mills that prompted the mills to not go ahead with the announced rise in flour price. However, now wheat buying by the flour mills is not being allowed by the Food Department, leaving flour mills owners with no option but to increase price of flour accordingly, they observed.

Meanwhile, Punjab Food Department has intensified the drive against gain hoarding. According to a document prepared by Directorate of Food, wheat Procurement Policy 2020-21 revolves around two major principles for market stability which are action against hoarding and check on inter-provincial movement of wheat.

The district administrations are relentlessly working for making the procurement exercise a success story and are actively engaged in action against hoarding.

It is noted that this year hoarding at unconventional places is being reported and in some instances it has been learnt that farmers are being paid up front by hoarders and profiteers for holding the wheat produce at his place instead of transporting and storing the same in go-downs.

Similarly, according to Food Directorate, it has also been observed that wheat is not being brought in grain markets which is, in fact, encouraging the hoarders and is sending a negative signal of shortage of commodity which is contrary to factual position as provincial Agriculture Department is pitching its production estimates at around 19.4 million tonnes.

Therefore, action against hoarding is important. The document also stressed disclosing the names of hoarders in local media.

Railways to recruit four special advisers

The Pakistan Railways will recruit four special advisers for the Railways board to re-organise the department on modern lines. According to the Railways sources on Friday, the decision of recruitment of four professional advisers in MP-1 scale has been taken on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan under the suggestions of Adviser to Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain.

Initially, an advertisement was issued by the Railways for recruitment of an adviser human resource development to revamp and build the human capital, adviser business planning, who would lead the PR towards a vibrant business entity, while the third adviser technical would transform the department to new technological horizon.

The advertisement for the fourth adviser legal to protect the legal rights of the Railways would soon be published. These advisers would be recruited for two years on contract initially. However, the contract might be extended on good performance. Foreign experts would also be invited to join the Pakistan Railways in its restructuring process on modern lines, department sources said.