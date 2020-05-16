close
Sat May 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2020

Pushcart vendors protest

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2020

LAHORE: Fruit and vegetable pushcart vendors staged a protest demonstration against the administration at Shadman makeshift bazaar on Sunday. The protesters chanted slogans against the administration and burnt tyres in protest. They alleged that the staff of the municipal corporation harassed them and overturned their pushcarts.

Latest News

More From Lahore