Pushcart vendors protest

LAHORE: Fruit and vegetable pushcart vendors staged a protest demonstration against the administration at Shadman makeshift bazaar on Sunday. The protesters chanted slogans against the administration and burnt tyres in protest. They alleged that the staff of the municipal corporation harassed them and overturned their pushcarts.