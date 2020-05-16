Car plunges into canal; child rescued

LAHORE:A child sitting in a car escaped unhurt after the parked car plunged into BRB Canal at Batapur on Saturday. The child survived as the passersby pulled him out of the canal. The child was sitting in the car had loosened the handbrake, as the result, the vehicle plunged into the canal.

Fire erupts: A fire broke out in a cloth market in the limits of Anarkali police on Friday. The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident.