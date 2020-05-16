Punjab unveils exam, promotion policy

LAHORE:Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Friday announced the Punjab government’s policy vis-à-vis promotion of Class-9 and Class-10 students.

In his social media messages on Friday evening, Dr Murad Raas said that students of 9th and 11th grades will be promoted. He further said no composite exam for students of 9th & 10th Grade would be held next year as the students would appear in 10 and 12 grade exam and from their result previous years result will be calculated. The same decision was announced by the federal government.

As Class-10 students had already appeared in the exams their papers would be checked and result would be announced. The minister further said 12th Grade students could either double their 11th Grade result numbers or appear in 2021 exams.

Similarly, he said all those students who could not appear in 12th grade exams will be assessed on 11th class results provided they had cleared all subjects. Besides, 3 percent marks will be added to their total marks calculated for class 12th. Those failing in less than 40% subjects in 9th and 11th will be given passing grade.

A special exam will be conducted for 4 categories: Those wanting to improve grade 11th result, those sitting for composite exam, those taking additional subjects, and those who have failed in more than 40% subjects in 11th Grade.