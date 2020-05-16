Sirajul Haq terms Covid-19 divine wrath on superpowers

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said the coronavirus was the manifestation of divine wrath over the super powers’ oppression and tyranny all around, especially against the Muslims.

Talking to different delegations at Mansoora on Friday, Sirajul Haq said the worldly powers had made life miserable for the people, especially the Muslims and had been shedding the blood of the innocent Muslims. These powers, he said, had been mocking at the divine laws. They had ruined the family system by giving legal cover to homosexuality. They had grabbed the world resources and imposed economic system based on interest which was a mechanism of exploitation. This system had helped the rich to get richer while the poor became poorer.

He said when injustice and oppression grew out of control, the law of nature would come into force and the wrong-doers were now allowed to escape. Accordingly, he said, the worldly powers had become totally helpless against a small virus. He said the conflict between the forces of good and evil had been going on since the birth of humanity and would continue until the doomsday. He said that lucky were the people who stuck to the path of good despite hard times and faced the evil forces while sitting with the forces of virtue.

Sirajul Haq urged the Muslims to realise its responsibility and convey to the entire humanity, the message that had reached them through the Quran and the Sunnah. He said that bloodshed had been going on in Kashmir but the Pakistan government remained tight-lipped. There had been curfew and lockdown in Held Kashmir for the last nine months and the Kashmiris were living in miserable conditions. The sick were not allowed to get medical help and people were expiring at their homes and were not even allowed to bury their dead in the graveyards.

The Hurriyat leadership had been jailed and thousands of Kashmiri youths had been put into torture cells. He demanded the government raise voice at every forum in such a situation. The issue of human rights violations should be taken up with full force so that the Kashmiris could be freed from the Indian oppression.

corona fact: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said that masses’ doubts regarding the corona patients were increasing as the patients suffering from cancer and other diseases were also being declared corona patients.

He demanded the government set up a national commission to probe into the fact in this regard, he said while addressing on the occasion of donating eight ventilators to the Surriya Azeem Hospital by Al-Khidmat Foundation Lahore.

Baloch said that corona was spreading with full speed. He said the people were unclear about a smart lockdown. Nobody would believe that at a time when the corona patients were only 400, the lockdown had been made strict but now when the corona patients had reached 40,000, lockdown had been eased. Meanwhile, talking to a Kisan Board delegation which met him at Mansoora to apprise of their problems, Liaqat Baloch said the governments had been announcing different packages for the peasants and agriculture but they did not benefit from these.