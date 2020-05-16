Rs8m saved by LG officers’ online training

LAHORE:Punjab Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department saved over Rs8 million by giving online training to the newly-recruited candidates.

The first weekly session of online training programme organised by The Punjab Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department for the local government officers concluded.

Total estimated cost given by various government academies for the training of LG officers was Rs26 million but online training programme cost was estimated Rs17 million only. The four-day session comprised of different activities like presentations, lectures, case studies, screening of documentaries etc.

Secretary LG&CD Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Babar Aman Babar, Additional Secretary LG Arshad Baig, Additional Secretary Prosecution Maqsood Ahmed, MD PPRA Shahid Hussain, Director General LG Asia Gull, Director Legal Abrar Ahmad, Director LG Academy Najeeb Aslam, Salman Amin from PITB and many other experts talked on subjects pertaining to LGs, administration, budget & accounts, finance, procurement and IT. Special Secretary and Head of Online Training Programme Babar Aman Babar delivered a lecture on motivational behaviour and personal grooming of the officers.

LG officers such as municipal officers (finance, infrastructure, regulation) deployed in various districts attended the session via video conferencing. Abeera, a newly-inducted municipal officer, termed the online training a remarkable, envisioned and enriching experience for all newly-inducted officers in local governments as it has given them knowledge and real time problem solving skill by interacting with almost all seniors and experts of the field.

Punjab Secretary LG&CD Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said that new LG system was being strengthened by taking various initiatives, including increase in number of posts. Induction of quality Human Resource through Public Service Commission is policy of the Punjab government following the vision of the chief minister.

LG&CD has hired municipal officers in finance, infrastructure, regulation and planning cadres and later on their training was not possible due to Covid-19 and hence decision to impart online training came.

A committee was constituted under special secretary comprising DG LGCD, SLGB, Director Legal, AS Admin, Director LG Academy, DG I&M and MD PMDFC. Modules were developed, resource persons were selected by the committee. Technical expertise from PITB was sought.