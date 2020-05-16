Islamabad Club resumes sporting activities

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Club has restarted activities in three different sports under the laid down Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set forth by Islamabad Administration.

Zahid Arbab, sports head of the Club has confirmed to The News that activities in tennis and golf got under way from Friday. “Polo activities are on for the last two days. Activities in these three sports were allowed after getting go ahead from the Islamabad Administration. All SOPs would be followed and every effort would be made to keep a required social distancing,” he said. Zahid Arbab said that proper distancing would be observed in golf.

“Ten minutes gap between two flights in golf will be observed and all required SOPs would be followed for the restart of these three outdoor sports activities,” he said.