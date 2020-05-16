English League clubs ‘vote to end season’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: English League Two clubs have agreed to bring an end to the regular season following discussions with league bosses, it was reported on Friday.
The BBC said the final table in the fourth tier of English football was set to be decided using a points-per-game method, but issues of promotion and relegation had yet to be finalised. There are still plans for the play-offs to take place as usual.