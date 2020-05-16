close
Sat May 16, 2020
AFP
May 16, 2020

LPGA cancels Great Lakes event

Sports

AFP
May 16, 2020

Miami: The LPGA’s Great Lakes Bay Invitational will not be staged in July, becoming the ninth women’s golf tour event to be called off this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The LPGA announced Friday the cancellation of the planned July 15-18 event in Midland, Michigan, adding the tournament would return in 2021 and that sponsors have extended their contract with the tour. "As I’ve said since this pandemic started, while we will do all we can to play safely in 2020, the most important thing is to ensure the long-term health of our tour," LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said.

