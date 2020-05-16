Police seek NFL players in armed robbery

MIAMI: Florida authorities issued arrest warrants on Thursday for NFL players DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar after they allegedly robbed party guests at gunpoint.

Documents posted by the Miramar Police Department say New York Giants cornerback Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are wanted in relation to an incident on Wednesday in Miramar, near Miami.

Baker is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

According to the arrest warrant, Baker and Dunbar were at a cookout at a home when an argument began. Baker allegedly pulled out a firearm and, a witness told police, directed two other individuals, one of them Dunbar, to rob other guests. Witnesses told police the two allegedly took thousands of dollars in cash, expensive watches and other valuables before departing. One witness told Dunbar was armed with a gun while another indicated he might not have been armed.