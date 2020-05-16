All cricket boards may become bankrupt: Aaqib

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Aaqib Javed warned all cricket boards on Friday that they could become bankrupt if they did not act fast in prevailing Covid-19 conditions. here on Friday.

“All cricket boards will have to act fast otherwise they risk becoming bankrupt,” said Aaqib Aaqib Javed who had been head coach pointed out that the boards needed to resume play as soon as possible before their finances could run dry. He said rules and regulations were in the works in order to resume play safely in a bid to revive sports activities amid fears of Coronavirus pandemic.

He predicted that the virus could take a year or more to be fully controlled, so they [boards] should work fast in this regard. Giving a suggestion that how the Pakistan-England series could be played, Aqib said that players and officials should be tested multiple times in order to assure their safety.

“My suggestion is that the players and officials be tested and put in one place such as the National Cricket academy,” said Aqib, adding that the players should be tested before their departure to England and even after their arrival there.