Ramiz unhappy with PCB’s central contract policy

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has expressed his reservations on Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) central contract policy, which were announced on Wednesday.

The former right-handed batsman appreciated PCB’s incentive of awarding contracts as it helps a cricketer to develop the passion to do well for his side but on the other hand, he couldn’t understand the policy of preferring Test cricketers in category B.

“I have my few observations, I was viewing the category B, where six out of nine players only play Test cricket and we are ranked seventh in this format. In T20, we have been the most consistent and the No.1 side in the world but the contracts do not have many incentives for the players playing in the T20 format,” he said on his Youtube channel. “Youngsters have been an integral part of T20 format where we have done well as compare to the other two formats where our graph has gone downwards in the past few years,” he added. He also suggested making tiers in the first-class cricket to add value because most of the talent comes from that level. There should also be incentives for players playing in first-class cricket because that is where the talent comes from. Yes, they have given incentives to young players like Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Haider Ali but I still feel more youngsters should be there in the list,” he added. It must be noted here that the PCB, on Wednesday, announced new central contracts, coming into effect from July 1. As many as 18 players got new contracts with few new faces.