PCB, ECB to discuss Pak team’s England tour

LAHORE: Officials of Pakistan and England Cricket Boards will hold consultations in a day or two regarding Pakistan cricket team's tour of England. If the tour is possible, it is proposed, potential players of Pakistan team to tour England and the players will spend 10 to 15 days in quarantine.

The first Test match of the Pakistan cricket team's tour of England is scheduled from July 30. The series includes three Test matches and three T20 matches. The Pakistan-England series is also under threat due to the corona virus. There are several options under consideration to make the series possible.

One option is to hold matches at two venues and reschedule the series. In this regard, cricket officials of Pakistan and England will hold a teleconference and will consider various options for the future of the series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will include Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director Cricket Operations Zakir Khan, Chief Selector and Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Medical Officer Dr Sohail Saleem, while England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive, Director Cricket And the Head of the Medical Department.

The tour of Pakistan is conditional on the health and safety of the England players. Chief Executive Wasim Khan had made it clear that the situation in England is not good yet, they are not deciding the series in a teleconference, they will consult now, no immediate decision will be taken, they will decide after three or four weeks because No compromise can be made on the health and safety of the players and support staff, what are the options for the series and what steps will be taken to find out.

On the other hand, if the series is possible and the Pakistan Cricket Board agrees to send the team to England, the sources said that a proposal has been made to send 25 players to England due to the situation caused by the corona virus.

It is proposed to have 10 backup players along with 15 players. The Pakistan team will arrive at least two weeks before the first Test and will remain in quarantine for at least 10 days. The length of stay in the quarantine will be decided in accordance with the instructions of the local health department. It is also proposed to take the squad to England on a special flight.