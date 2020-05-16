IOC to bear extra $800m for Olympics postponement

ISLAMABAD: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) plans to bear an extra cost of Rs 800 million to pump up the postponement expenditures of Tokyo Olympics and to help out federations and national Olympic committees to fight out the negative effects of COVID-19 on their sports.

The extra costs on Tokyo Olympics will be on the extended operations that would now continue till 2021. “This number includes the cost for the organisation of the postponed Games of up to USD 650 million for the IOC, and an aid package of up to USD 150 million for the Olympic Movement, including the International Federations (IFs), the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and the IOC-Recognised Organisations, to enable them to continue their sports, their activities and their support to their athletes,” the IOC Executive Board (EB) approved this financial plan.

“At the moment, the IOC is undergoing a deep analysis process to evaluate and assess the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on all of its operations. This is a complex exercise because of the constantly changing factors which have to be considered in the current environment.”

“The IOC, as the leader of the Olympic Movement, is playing a critical role in supporting its stakeholders during the COVID-19 outbreak. To stand in solidarity with the Olympic Movement, it has also put together an aid package of up to USD 150 million, from which the IFs, NOCs and IOC-Recognised Organisations can benefit. This funding is meant to help them continue their mission to develop their sports, prepare for the Olympic Games and support their athletes.

The IOC and its stakeholders are still going through the analysis process to assess the needs on a case-by-case basis,” the Board members opined. Additionally, the Swiss Federal Council agreed yesterday to offer support to the Switzerland-based IFs in a joint programme with the IOC. “The IOC thanks the Swiss Federal Council for the offer to support the International Federations jointly with the IOC. We are fully committed to successfully delivering this International Sports Federation support programme in cooperation with the Swiss authorities. This initiative is a great acknowledgement of the importance of the International Sports Federations and sport,” IOC President Thomas Bach commented.

It was previously announced by the IOC that Olympic Solidarity has increased the budget for its athlete programmes by USD 15 million, which covers scholarships for over 1,600 athletes from 185 NOCs and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.

Olympic Solidarity had also increased the budget for IOC subsidies for the participation of NOCs in the Olympic Games by USD 10.3 million. This additional budget will allow Olympic Solidarity to make available additional funds relating to exceptional Games-related costs incurred by NOCs due to the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.