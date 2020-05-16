‘No benefit’ in hydroxychloroquine virus treatment’

PARIS: Treating Covid-19 patients with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) had no positive effect and caused other health complications, two new studies showed on Friday.

The anti-inflammatory has been touted by US President Donald Trump among others as a potential "game changer", after initial studies in lab settings showed it may be able to prevent the virus replicating.

But several subsequent studies -- including one funded by the US government -- appear to have doused hopes that HCQ can help patients hospitalised with Covid-19. In the first study released on Friday, researchers in France monitored 181 patients hospitalised with pneumonia due to Covid-19 and who needed oxygen.