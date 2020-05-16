Man ‘commits suicide after killing wife’

A man shot himself after killing his wife at their house in Metrovil’s Block 1 on Friday.

Rescuers reached the property and transported the bodies to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where they were identified as 50-year-old Shamsur Rehman and his wife as 45-year-old Shahnaz.

According to SHO Ayaz Khan, the initial investigation suggested that Rehman was mentally ill and was under medical treatment. He used his licensed pistol to kill his wife and himself. The couple have left behind seven children.

Six injured

Six members of a family, including three children, suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at a house on the fourth floor of the Bilquis Plaza on Friday.

Rescuers reached the property and transported the victims to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital.

According to the Kharadar police, firefighters reached the scene and extinguished the fire. They said the cylinder exploded due to a gas leak.