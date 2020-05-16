Regional excise offices reopen to facilitate public

The Sindh Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control has announced it has opened its regional offices to facilitate the public, and issued a notification in this regard.

The order issued by the excise department says that in continuation of this office order dated 23red March, 2020 and subsequent to the opening of shops other than the shopping plazas by the orders of the home department dated 4th May, 2020, the car showrooms have also opened

The motor dealers associations are now demanding opening motor registration wings for public facilitation, and it is therefore now necessary to open the offices of the motor registration wings to facilitate the public in the registration and transfer of their vehicles, says the notification.

With the approval of the minister for excise, taxation & narcotics control, it has been decided that the motor registration wings at the regional headquarters level will be opened to facilitate the public in the registration and transfer of their vehicles.

In this regard, the department has taken a big initiative by introducing an “Online Queue Management System”.

Online queue

Keeping the COVID-19 social distancing practices in view, the excise and taxation department has introduced an online queue management system, and by using this system any visitor can reserve a time-slot prior to visit for all operations pertaining to motor registration authorities across the province by visiting the web address: http://taxportal.excise.gos.pk.

On registration page, fill in the requisite information and confirm your identity using SMS verification. After verification, visitor can click on appointments tab and select an appropriate time of visiting an MR Wing, and a confirmation SMS will be sent on the registered mobile phone. One visit per day is allowed to each registered user. Visitors must possess a printout or SMS against any reserved visit timing at the Motor Registration Wing.

SOP to be observed

In view of the COVID-19, pandemic, the following SOPs are essential to be maintained during the office hours in letter and spirit. The directors of excise & taxation concerned will make sure the observance of the SOPs.

The temperature checking device and hand sanitisers will be provided to officials posted on the entrance of the building and office premises for screening all officials and visitors.

No person with fever, cough, flu, shortness of breath and body pain will be allowed to enter the office premises. All the officials must wear masks and gloves and avoid to shake hands during the office hours dealing with public as well as with each other.

"All the staff shall keep social distance at the working place at least 6 feet away from each other during sitting. The taxpayers while visiting the offices of Motor Registration Wings must maintain a queue and keep a distance of 6 feet from each other. The staff posted at counters dealing with public must wear face protective kit. Old-age officials and officers suffering from any chronic disease may not be allowed.

"Make sure your workplaces are clean and hygienic. Surfaces (e.g. desks and tables) and objects (e.g. telephones, keyboards) need to be wiped with a disinfectant regularly. Promote regular and thorough hand-washing by employees. Put hand sanitiser in prominent places around the workplace. Make sure that staff have access to places where they can wash their hands with soap and water. Washrooms will be cleaned frequently with water and disinfectants," said the notification.

Working staff

Not more than one third of working strength staff will be called for duty. Not more than one third of counters be opened to maintain social distancing. Officers and Officials will be posted on a rotation basis. Only one case of registration or transfer or tax payment will be dealt with on one token.