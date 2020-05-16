AWP, health staffers protest against lay-offs, salary cuts by hospital

The Karachi chapter of the Awami Workers Party (AWP) organised a protest on Thursday against lay-offs and salary cuts of staffers by a private hospital situated in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Amid a serious health crisis, many private hospitals across the country have resorted to oppressive measures such as salary cuts and laying off hardworking medical staff, without the fear of facing a backlash, AWP leaders said as they addressed hospital staffers at the protest organised at the hospital’s main gate.

In order to stand with the diligent workers of the hospital and demand the cancellation of their pay cuts, the AWP District East and Central organised the protest in front of the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Criticising the private hospital’s administration, protesters said that the medical facility had laid off its staff when they protested against the administration’s decision to cut their salaries.

The hospital then fired a senior doctor and some other staff members for voicing their concerns against the measure, they said.

“This proves that the government and state institutions’ calls to respect healthcare workers are nothing more than hollow claims,” Khurram Ali, AWP Karachi’s secretary general. “These hospitals have amassed enormous wealth by exploiting health care, a basic human right, and their workers. And when today it is time to pay them back during an unprecedented crisis, they chose to terminate the workers’ jobs to force them into accepting pay cuts.”

AWP Karachi President Shafi Sheikh said the government that unashamedly continued to pretend it cared for the frontline workers should ensure that they were not fired and were paid their due salaries.

“Hospitals have been taken such measures at a time when the Sindh government categorically has said that no employer can lay off or cut salaries of their employees amid the coronavirus crisis."

A large number of AWP members, students and nurses participated in the protest and called for the hospital’s administration

to reverse these cruel measures.

They also reiterated the demand of all healthcare workers to be provided quality personal protective equipment kits as they fought this pandemic.

Dr Noman Ali, whose services were terminated last month, was also part of the protest. Speaking to The News, he said that after one of their colleagues tested COVID-19 positive, he made a video in which he demanded PPE kits and salaries on time. The video had gone viral on social media.

Due to the exposure to the virus, Dr Noman Ali went into quarantine and later when he joined the service, the hospital issued him with a show-cause notice for making the video. When he went to give the explanation, he was handed the termination letter.