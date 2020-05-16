‘18th Amendment needs to be amended, not repealed’

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Thursday the18th Constitutional Amendment needed to be amended instead of being repealed altogether.

“The fruits of the 18th amendment can only be reaped by empowering the people to the lowest level through legal reforms. Like the National Financial Commission award, the Provincial Financial Commission award is a must, so all the finance, which is presently parked with the chief minister, can flow towards districts," Kamal said while addressing a meeting of the members of the Central Executive Committee and the National Council at the Pakistan House, the party’s central office.

"A complete chapter about local bodies must be added as an amendment in the 18th amendment,” he said, adding that an incomplete amendment was harming the country instead of benefiting it.

“This important issue was raised even before the 2018 general elections, but the rulers preferred personal interests over the national interest.”

Kamal also said relief activities would continue under the PSP foundation, the party’s charity front, and the party would not leave the nation alone in these testing times. “We need competent people to run the country who are capable of making decisions based on the ground realities.”

He said that the PSP was forming a team of intellectuals for each ministry which would always guide the federal and provincial governments when required.

Kamal said the PSP would make the best use of resources available to it when people provided it an opportunity through their vote and support so as to put the country on the track of prosperity.