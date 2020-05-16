Sindh refuses to resume public transport

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah has said they "honour the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan" but the Sindh government could not grant permission for the resumption of the public transport service in Sindh.

The transport minister stated this on Friday in a statement issued in reaction to the media briefing of the PM in Islamabad earlier in the day.

The minister said the coronavirus cases in the province had been on the rise on a daily basis.

He said the owners of the factories in the province did not adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) earlier when the government had permitted them to make operational their industrial units during the anti-coronavirus lockdown.

“Everyone saw the fate of the SOPs when the traders were appealed several times to act upon the safety precautions,” he said.

“Does our honourable prime minister intend to make our country Wuhan or Italy after the resumption of the public transport service,” he said.

“The honourable prime minister should seek the advice from any wise person if he could not make the decision on his own,” he added.

“There is a risk that the situation in the country could become similar to Italy if the lockdown measures are eased,” said the transport minister.

“The PM during his conversation with the media today himself confessed that people had not been acting upon the SOPs,” he said.

He said it was high time that the prime minister should work collectively as the provinces needed the PM’s support.

“This is not the time to criticise anyone as rather it is time that peoples’ lives should be protected,” he said.

The statement of the Sindh transport minister is in contrast to the plans of the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments in favour of the resumption of the public transport service during the coronavirus lockdown.