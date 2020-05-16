PFF normalisation committee mandate extended till end-2020

KARACHI: FIFA has extended the mandate of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee until December 31, 2020, the world football governing body said in a press release on Friday.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided on 14 May 2020 to extend the mandate of the PFF Normalisation Committee, which was due to expire on 15 June 2020, until 31 December 2020,” FIFA spokesperson told ‘The News’.

“While the PFF Normalisation Committee has made significant progress in several aspects and the PFF now has a functional administration supporting football activities, the decision has been taken in order to enable it to complete all of the tasks of its mandate, particularly in light of the general disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.

“A road map has been agreed by the FIFA and AFC administrations and the PFF Normalisation Committee that foresees the full implementation of the latter’s mandate and includes holding an elective PFF Congress by the end of December 2020,” the world body said.

Meanwhile, the PFF NC chairman has been elated by the FIFA decision to extend the NC mandate.

“On behalf of my fellow members and myself, I greatly appreciate FIFA having taken our request into consideration and extending the mandate. We also thank FIFA and AFC for continuing to repose confidence in the PFF NC, and will endeavour to do our best to fulfil the same in a timely manner,” Humza said in a statement.

FIFA had appointed the PFF NC in September 2019 with a nine-month mandate to conduct club scrutiny, hold elections at the district and provincial level before going for the PFF elections.

So far in eight months NC has not done anything praiseworthy. It has only installed provincial NCs and the committee is yet to form NCs at the district level.

It has chosen handpicked staff for its secretariat in Lahore on huge salaries. Although the roadmap has been agreed by FIFA, AFC and the NC about the electoral process, the way COVID-19 pandemic has created cracks in Pakistan it is not yet known whether NC would undertake the target task within the stipulated time-frame after getting six and a half month extension from the world football governing body in its mandate.