India’s Vijender ready to fight Amir

ISLAMABAD: India’s Vijender Singh has expressed his willingness to hold a fight against British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan, saying that he was ready for the bout after the end of lockdown.

“I am ready to fight Amir Khan as soon as the lockdown ends. I am absolutely ready for the fight,” Vijender was quoted as saying by website Sportskeeda.

Vijender has enjoyed a stellar start to his professional boxing career and holds a 12-0 record having defeated numerous accomplished opponents from across the globe.

The Indian boxer’s last fight was against Ghanaian Charles Adamu on November 22, 2019 wherein he emerged victorious via a unanimous decision.

Since then, he has been looking for a bout against a worthy opponent. And his search found Amir Khan, who holds a 34-5 record with 21 knockouts.

On that occasion, the Indian had responded to Amir’s comment that Vijender was scared of facing him. Vijender had issued a strong reply, quipping that he was ready for a bout and that Amir was the one who was wasting his time fighting kids.