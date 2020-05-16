Islamabad Club sports activities resume

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Club has resumed its activities in three sports under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set forth by the capital administration.

Zahid Arbab, sports head of the club, told ‘The News’ that tennis and golf activities started from Friday. “Polo is on for the last two days. Resumption of the three sports was allowed after getting a go-ahead from the Islamabad administration. All the SOPs would be followed and every effort would be made to keep a required social distance,” he said.

Zahid said proper social distancing would be observed in golf too. “Ten minutes gap between every two flights in golf will be observed and all SOPs will be followed,” he said.