IOC releases $800m to fight off virus impact

ISLAMABAD: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Friday announced that it will bear an extra cost of $800 million to compensate the Tokyo Olympics’ postpo­n­ement and help out federations and national Olympic committees to fight off the impacts of COVID-19 on their sports.

The extra costs on Tokyo Olympics will be on the extended operations that would now continue till 2021.

“This number includes the cost for the organisation of the postponed Games of up to $650 million for the IOC, and an aid package of up to $150 million for the Olympic Movement, including the International Federations (IFs), the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) as well as the IOC-recognised organisations, to enable them continue their sports activities and support to the athletes,” the IOC Executive Board approved this financial plan.

“At the moment, the IOC is undergoing a deep analysis to evaluate and assess the impact of the COVID-19 on all of its operations. This is a complex exercise because of the constantly changing factors which have to be considered in the current environment.”

“The IOC, as the leader of the Olympic Movement, is playing a critical role in supporting its stakeholders during the COVID-19 outbreak. To stand in solidarity with the Olympic Movement, it has also put together an aid package of up to $150 million, from which the IFs, NOCs and IOC-recognised organisations can benefit. This funding is meant to help them continue their mission to develop their sports, prepare for the Olympic Games and support their athletes. The IOC and its stakeholders are still going through the analysis to assess the needs on a case-by-case basis,” the Board members opined.

Additionally, the Swiss Federal Council has agreed to offer support to the Switzerland-based IFs in a joint programme with the IOC. It was previously announced by the IOC that Olympic Solidarity has increased the budget for its athlete programmes by $15 million, which covers sch­olar­ships for over 1,600 athletes from 185 NOCs and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.

Olympic Solidarity had also increased the budget for IOC subsidies for the participation of NOCs in the Olympic Games by $10.3 million. This additional budget will allow Olympic Solidarity to make available additional funds relating to exceptional Games-related costs incurred by NOCs due to the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

IOC President Bach said: “The Olympic Movement is facing an unprecedented challenge. The IOC has to organise postponed Olympic Games for the first time ever, and has to help its stakeholders come through this global crisis. This new situation will need all our solidarity, creativity, determination and flexibility. We shall all need to make sacrifices and compromises. Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures. This situation requires every one of us to do our part, and this applies to all of us, including the IOC. With today’s financial plans, we are addressing these needs.”

The IOC anticipated that the amount will be covered by the IOC itself, including any funding from the Olympic Foundation.