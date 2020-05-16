‘Youm-e-Ali (A.S.) observed

Islamabad: The martyrdom day of Amirul Momineen Hazrat Ali Al-Murtaza (A.S.) was observed throughout the country with devotion and respect. Matmi protest rallies were taken out in all small and big cities, town, and villages against the government restriction on procession on the call of Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, says a press release.

These processions comprised ‘Taboot’, ‘Zuljinah’, ‘Alam’ and other ‘Taburrakaat’. The mourners carried out peaceful processions by performing ‘Seena-Zani’, ‘Zanjeer-Zani’, ‘Qama-Zani’, ‘Noha Khwani’, and ‘Matam’. ‘Azadaran’ took out ‘Matmi’ processions on their routes by breaking the restrictions of the government on various places.

The central mourning procession led by Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi was taken out from the headquarters of the Maktab-e-Tashih i.e. Ali Masjid in which thousands of Azadaran participated. Agha Moosavi while talking to media persons and Azadaran on this occasion said that Ali Ibne Abi Talib (A.S.) is not only the boasting leader of Shias but of Sunnis also. He warned the government not to opt for collision with the Aliwallas as we accept death but never bargain. He said Imran Khan is a good person but he should not listen to incapable Advisers. He said the government has no decision capability and is confused.

The central Majlis for ladies was held at Jamia Al-Murtaza, G-9/4, Islamabad in which thousands of women participated and also brought out Taboot Shaheed-e-Kufa. Mukhtar Force volunteers, Ibrahim Scouts, Ummul Baneen WF performed voluntary services during these programmes.