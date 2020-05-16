Land grabbing right under CDA’s nose

Islamabad : In the thick of night one is awakened because of loud growling of a heavy truck, swishing sounds of hydraulic brakes and shouts of laborers!

‘Aan day, aan day, aan day! Bas! Bas oay! Bas! (Keep coming, keep coming, keep coming. Stop! Hey stop! Stop!)

‘Wapas! Wapas! Wapas! Bas! (Go back, go back, go back! Stop!)

“Khabay rakh kay aan day! Aan day! Aan day! Bas! Bas oay!’ (Keep left and keep coming! Keep coming! Keep coming! Stop! Hey stop!)

The truck engine is switched off and the laborers start off loading cement bags and store those in the ‘Guard Room’ built for the Security Guard employed by some cellular company to keep watch under the cellular phone tower.

And now one can hear the laborers cracking jokes, laughing, singing and even hurling abuses at each other. One waits for the activity to stop so that one may hit the pillow and try to go back to sleep! All this happen quite often in thickly populated sector G-8/1 of Islamabad.

Well, it is for many months now that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had launched an aggressive, and one must grudgingly concede, and quite a successful anti-encroachment operation.

The Authority had reclaimed hundreds of kanals, or may be thousands, of public land from the illegal possessions of encroachers, squatters or land grabbers. Hundreds of illegal built up structures, sheds and shades were also demolished during these operations.

A sizeable quantity of building materials like bricks, stone crush, sand and probably cement bags were also confiscated by the CDA during these operations headed by the Enforcement Directorate and in coordination with ICT Police.

And probably on a few occasion the help of Rangers was also sought to deal with some real nasty confrontation put up by groups of encroachers, squatters or the land grabbers.

But one really wonders how these people in the Enforcement or the Environment or the Security Directorates of CDA failed to spot this illegal storage spot of building construction material in thickly populated and fully developed sector G-8/1 of the federal capital?

This spot, cleared in middle of a thickly wooded area near ‘Jilania Chowk’ in sector G-8/1 is being used as a storage and sale depot by some construction material trader for quite a few years now.

Adjacent to this ‘storage ground’ is installed a tall cellular phone tower. It is even more interesting that the security guard of the tower has allowed this trader to store the cement bags in the ‘Guards Room’ of the cellular phone tower.

The trucks carrying cement bags always come to the place after mid-night to off load the bags and the activity has become a serious nuisance for the people living in homes adjacent to the place.

Some residents have lodged complaint with the concerned police station while some sent application to the CDA Chairman and even wrote letters. But no action has been taken.

But what really wonders how the concerned people in the CDA failed to spot this illegal activity in this sector. Or, had they been made to look the other way because of some other reason?