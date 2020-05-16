Two persons commit suicide

Rawalpindi : A young man Dilshad, 32, committed suicide here on Friday by self-immolation at Jehangir Road in Rawalpindi.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said Dilshad, was resident of Jehangir Road near Noshad Masjid who self immolated himself inside his home and was shifted to hospital with critical burn injuries but could not succumbed.

As per kin of deceased, he was drug addict and was disturbed for the last few days.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Ghulam Haider, 80, resident of Girja Road, Subhan colony hanged himself till death by tightening rope with a tree.

Police revealed that the elderly Ghulam Haider was mentally disturbed and hanged himself following untoward circumstances in the family.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said, the body of Ghulam Haider found hanged with a tree near PSO Pump, Subhan colony at Girja Road here on Friday.

The kin of elderly Ghulam Haider also confirmed that he was diagnosed with mental disorder and was mentally disturbed for his family circumstances.

Meanwhile, SHO Airport police making prompt action arrested Fazal Subhan for making aerial firing in the area and uploading videos of arms display on social media, and also recovered 30 mm pistol and ammunition from his possession.