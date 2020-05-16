Police officials to check security duties of their colleagues in Ramazan

Islamabad: To ensure fool proof security arrangements during the holy month of Ramadan, Islamabad police have started checking the duties of the cops deployed at duties at worship places or doing patrolling duties in various areas through their own colleagues.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all SPs, DSPs and SHOs to check cops assigned security duties at worship places, markets or other areas. He directed police officials for strict patrolling and high vigilance in their respective areas from ‘Iftar’ to ‘Sehr’ timings. The special duties should be assigned during these timings and patrolling to be made more effective, he maintained.

He directed all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to brief policemen themselves performing duties at police pickets and check the safety equipment like bulletproof jackets, official weapons themselves. He also asked to provide hand sanitizers and masks to cops before sending them to duty.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed asked to boost morale of the personnel performing well and urge them to adopt decent attitude during interaction with citizens as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

Following this direction, SP (Saddar)) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk on Friday conducted checking in markets of his area and directed policemen about measures to ensure effective security arrangements there.

Later, he also conducted surprise visit of Tarnol police station, checked the record and accused detained in lock up there. He directed to compile all record correctly and be aware about the health conditions or other requirements of persons detained there.

Likewise, SP (City) Muhammad Omer Khan, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal and SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh checked security duties in their respective areas and directed to ensure implementation on government’s SOPs.