2 die of COVID-19 in twin cities

Rawalpindi : At least, two more patients died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths due to the disease from the region to 70 on Friday while 82 more patients have been tested positive in the region taking tally to 2220.

The situation is getting more and more alarming in this region of the country and the number of deaths is continuously on the rise along with number of active cases that has already crossed the figure of 1750.

To date, a total of 70 patients died of COVID-19 in the twin cities while in Balochistan province, the virus has so far claimed only 30 lives. A total of 2310 patients have so far been tested positive in Balochistan of which 342 have recovered while 1938 are active cases. A total of 393 patients have so far recovered from the illness in the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that one of the two patients died in the region in last 24 hours was from Rawalpindi district while the other from Islamabad Capital Territory. The patient died in the district was a male having over 70 years of age and he was a resident of Rawal Town from where as many as 28 deaths have already been reported.

Another death due to COVID-19 has taken the total number of deaths from the district to 63 while another 38 patients have been tested positive for the disease after which the number of confirmed patients of the illness from the district has reached 1356, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

To date, a total of 293 confirmed patients have been discharged after treatment while on Friday, 388 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities including Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Rawalpindi, a field hospital at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex and Holy Family Hospital.

Dr. Sohail added that the number of confirmed patients of COVID-19 who have been kept in isolation at their homes in the district reached 609 while another 1932 persons have been under quarantine in their homes. Another 76 persons who reached Pakistan from South Africa two days back have been kept in University of Engineering and Technology in Taxila and the health department has yet to receive their results from laboratory, he added.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus illness claimed another life in Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours taking death toll to seven. As many as 44 new patients have been tested positive in ICT taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 866 of which 100 have so far recovered.

In last 24 hours, not a single patient of COVID-19 recovered in ICT. On Friday, a total of 759 active cases of the disease were undergoing treatment in the federal capital.