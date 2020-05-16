Chance wasted

Recently, the prime minister has one again been absent from the National Assembly. Given the current crisis, this is totally unacceptable behaviour. The session could have been used to collaborate with opposition on new strategies to fight the coronavirus. Pakistan has yet to flatten the curve. Choosing not to attend demonstrates a lack of seriousness on the prime minister’s part. What could possibly be important enough to divert our prime minister’s attention from our dire situation? Perhaps he places a greater value on airtime than time spent in parliament?

The government has wasted a crucial opportunity. This was the first time since the epidemic reached our shores that the opposition indicated a willingness to collaborate. Their good will was has been snubbed, stymieing the prospects of future cooperation. I implore the prime minister and MNAs to please put aside their differences and join together in a united front against this virus, failure to do so could haunt us for decades to come.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana