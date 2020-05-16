The dam deal

With the award of the contract to build the Diamer-Basha Dam, work on it is expected to start soon. It has been delayed for over two decades now since 1998 when the then prime minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif floated the idea for its construction. Then its feasibility reports were prepared in 2004, and again with some revisions and detailed drawings in 2008. The PPP government from 2008 to 2013 also toyed with the idea but could not proceed with its construction because the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank withdrew their support after the Indian government’s objection to it. It will be a concreted-filled gravity dam located on the Indus River between Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Diamer in Gilgit-Baltistan. Upon completion, this dam is likely to produce 4,500 to 4,800 megawatts of electricity through hydropower generation. It will store an extra 10 cubic kilometres of water that would be used for irrigation and drinking. The dam is also likely to extend the life of the Tarbela Dam by 35 years.

Another likely advantage of this dam is its potential to control flood damage by the Indus downstream during high floods. It is also less controversial than the proposed Kalabagh dam that has generated much controversy during the past decades. After the prime minister directed Wapda to immediately start the construction work, it awarded the contract for civil and electro-mechanical works to a joint venture firm of Power China and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO). The agreement worth Rs442 billion stipulates the construction of the diversion system, main dam, Access Bridge and a 21 MW Tanji Hydropower project. Since work will start in earnest, and a lot of money is involved in it, a high level of transparency is called for. For example, the project will spend billions of rupees for the acquisition of land and resettlement of the affected people. Then the project will disburse another billions for the acquisition of agriculture-barren land, trees, and nurseries. Properties and infrastructure, and establishment of nine model villages will also involve huge amounts of money. Payments and allowances for administrative arrangement and contingent administrative expenses are in addition to the above-mentioned amounts.

We have seen that the new Islamabad airport which was under construction for over a decade lacked transparency. This happens when accounts are kept secret using various pretexts and anyone who questions the top-level officials is either removed from the project or kept at a distance. Since the present government has been a great champion of anti-corruption measures, it must make sure that every allocation and disbursement is aboveboard. If the sugar scam is any guide, the performance of the PTI-led government leaves much to be desired.