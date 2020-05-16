Over 12,500 die of virus in England, Wales’ care homes

LONDON: More than 12,500 people living in care homes have now died with Covid-19, with the majority dying in their care home, new figures show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals that just over one in four of all deaths of care home residents in England and Wales between March 2 and May 1 involved Covid-19.

Of 45,899 care home residents who died during this period, 27 per cent (12,526) had Covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate. Some 9,039 (72 per cent) of the deaths occurred within a care home and 27 per cent were in hospital.

The latest data includes all care home residents who died with coronavirus either at their care home or in hospital. This pushes the overall care home resident death figure 51 per cent higher than the 8,312 reported by the ONS on Tuesday.

For its latest round-up, the ONS found that Covid-19 was the leading cause of death for male care home residents in England and Wales during the period, accounting for 30.3 per cent of deaths.

Covid-19 was the second leading cause of death in female care home residents, after dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, accounting for 23.5 per cent of deaths. Of all hospital deaths involving Covid-19 during this period, 14.6 per cent were accounted for by care home residents.

Since March, there has been an increase both in deaths involving Covid-19 and those not involving Covid-19 among care home residents, the ONS data also showed.

Some 73,180 deaths occurred among care home residents in England and Wales up to May 1 this year (and registered up to May 9) – 23,136 more than the same period last year.

Some 12,526 of these “excess deaths” mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Sarah Deeny, assistant director of data analytics at the Health Foundation, said: “Today’s data – which accounts for care home residents that have died in hospital – shows that previous figures have significantly underestimated the extent of Covid-19-related deaths among residents, which total 12,526 – 51 per cent higher than previously published.”

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “These new authoritative figures provide the most detailed view to date about what’s been going on in care homes and home care, and they tell a pretty alarming story.” Ian Hudspeth, chairman of the Local Government Association’s community wellbeing board, said: “Councils want to play their full part in the national effort to overcome coronavirus, but need help and information to understand where the outbreaks are happening more widely and be able to act quickly to contain them.