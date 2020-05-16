7,000 stranded Pakistanis to be repatriated before Eid, NA told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday informed the National Assembly that 7,000 stranded Pakistanis would be brought back home before Eid from various parts of the world on special flights.

Participating in the coronavirus debate, the minister said: “From May 14 to May 22, the government is bringing back about 7,000 stranded Pakistanis from across the world to enable them to celebrate Eid with their loved ones.”

He said one million stranded Pakistanis have been brought home since the outbreak of coronavirus. The repatriations include students, workers, members of Tableeghi Jamaat, and pilgrims. Khan also said Pakistani prisoners from Oman and the United Arab Emirates were brought back free of charge.

The minister said around 250 students from Wuhan and elsewhere in China would be repatriated through a special flight on Monday.