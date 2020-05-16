Pakistan gets licence to manufacture Remdesivir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has got the licence to make a newly-developed medicine to treat patients of coronavirus, Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, has announced.

The drug, named Remdesivir, will soon be manufactured locally under licence from Gilead Sciences Inc, an American research-based pharmaceutical company, he said while addressing a press conference at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“This is a major success on public health and diplomatic front, as under the agreement Pakistan will supply this medicine to 127 developing countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Remdesivir will be registered on fast track basis by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) after fulfilling legal requirements. Remdesivir was granted emergency use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 1, and approved by the Japanese authorities on May 8, Dr Mirza said.

