The decision of the federal government to pass all students, without taking board examinations this year due to Covid-19, has added to the already existing confusion. Though provinces are striving to find some formula based on the previous record of the students to grade them in the current year examination, the very idea of marking without any papers seems absurd. It is illogical to apply a formula across the board on all students without taking into consideration their individual intellectual abilities. It will be unfair to the students who have worked hard in hope of getting better grades this year. Though a formal examination is not possible given the prevalent situation, yet some better option could have been figured out.

One possible option would be to conduct a one-hour MCQs based test for each paper. It will not only test students' abilities but also will discourage rote learning. The test should be taken in two shifts to ensure social distancing among students. The SOPs of wearing masks and gloves must also be ensured.

M Sayyad Khan

Peshawar