Testing fears

The federal and provincial governments have failed miserably in handling the coronavirus. The spread of the virus in the local population is now a matter of grave concern. Statistics show that the war with the coronavirus is not going to end soon. The number of affected people can increase when trains and public transport run during Eid days.

It is my humble suggestion that the government should re-impose the lockdown with immediate effect by May 31. All government offices except hospitals and other necessary departments should be closed immediately. Only grocery and pharmaceutical stores should be allowed to remain opened. If such measures are not taken, then Covid-19 can lead to more deaths in the country. I would also like to draw attention of the government to testing kits, as some people are complaining that they are not giving correct results. People are unwilling to take the test because they think it would be a problem if they were tested positive by mistake. Because when a person gets the wrong coronavirus results, not only is his business and daily life affected, his whole family suffers too. In the case of a positive coronavirus result, such a person is immediately excluded from the community and kept in complete isolation. In addition, all relatives and other close relatives are kept away from the affected person. Therefore, the person has to go through severe mental anguish. The testing kits that are being imported should be thoroughly analyzed. If there is a mistake somewhere, it needs to be found and not be taken it lightly.

Meher Azeem Hakro

Islamabad