A hungry world

Food security is about making food accessible to everybody at all times. Today over two billion people do not have regular access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food. Moreover, 820 million go to bed hungry every day. This problem not only affects the low and middle-income countries but also in high-income countries many children suffer from low birth weight and stunted growth. The climate is changing, deserts are expanding and sea levels are rising. Our arable land is being degraded, rainforests are dying and biodiversity is being destroyed. Freshwater is becoming scarce and soils are rendered less fertile. Industrial exploitation poisons our seas and rivers. Our food systems are broken and unless aggressive action is taken soon, humanity is at grave risk of seeing a continued rise in the rate of hunger.

To fix our food system we must work together. Our actions must be focused on collaborations, stretching across borders. It is important to select beneficial traits and reclaim natural variation in our crops. We should improve methods to target resistance and defence against pests and diseases. We can advance agriculture through genomics and phenomics. Few people are choosing farming as an occupation. It is important to promote local agriculture. Living and working in the countryside needs to be made attractive. The government needs to invest in rural development programmes. Countries need to integrate food security and nutrition into broader efforts to reduce poverty and gender inequality.

Saad ur Rehman Malik

Bahawalpur