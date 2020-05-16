Corona stigma

Why is corona diagnosis becoming a social stigma? Covid-19 is a natural viral disease but people are avoiding diagnostic test mainly due to the following reasons: First, the mass media campaign of awareness against Covid-19 is leading to mass fear. Second, forceful isolation in poorly managed isolation centres scares everyone from becoming a corona patient and getting locked up there.Third, social norms do not go along with the policy of isolation in centers. Therefore it is important to educate the people about the importance of early identification and prevention. And isolation centers need further improvement and management and to improve their image in the media.

But most importantly the people should be ensured that the coronavirus is not fatal in most cases if treated on time and should not be feared. Video calling can be used for communication between isolation center patients and their families as our society demands regular contact with family members who are sick.

Rohail Baseer

Peshawar