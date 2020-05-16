From the prevalent situation, it appears that mistrust is being exacerbated by significant misgivings between the PTI-led coalition government in the center and the PPP government in the province of Sindh. The National Finance Commission (NFC) is a series of planned economic programmes in the country enacted since 1951. As per the constitution, the programme awards the designs of financial formulas of economic distribution to provincial and federal government for five consecutive years.

In the wake of the recent developments, the NFC is surrounded by a sea of dissensions, misgivings, doubts and mistrust. This situation will inevitably widen the gulf separating them and give rise to more distrust and mistrust. It is advisable that our rulers must follow the constitution in all matters. Following the constitution in the earnest sense is the only way to clear the air of any mistrust or misgivings among the federating units or political leadership. I often fail to understand why our political leadership always generates misgivings, instead of national harmony so as to put the country on the path of peace and progress.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad